Prep basketball roundup: Jaguars come away with road split

Valley High School boys basketball coach Joe Coleman had seen this movie. He didn’t like it the first time, and liked it even less as a rerun.

For the second time this season, Coleman’s Vikings had a fourth-quarter lead on Atrisco Heritage. For the second time, the Jaguars came from behind to win a District 4-6A matchup.

“They went out and took it from us (the first time), and tonight they did the same thing,” Coleman said.

For Atrisco Heritage (13-7, 5-1), the 50-45 road victory Friday night gave the Jags a split of two away contests this week. They dropped a tough 40-38 decision at Albuquerque High on Wednesday.

“We talked about that,” Atrisco Heritage coach Adrian Ortega said. “That was our goal (to get a split). Now we are in good position in the district.”

Friday’s win sets up a huge showdown Wednesday, when West Mesa (also 5-1 in district) pays a visit.

Junior guard Enrique Bibian went off on Valley in the crucial fourth quarter Friday, scoring 14 of his team-best 21 points. That included two early 3-pointers, and 6-of-6 from the free-throw line.

“My teammates got me the ball and I had to do what they told me to do,” Bibian said.

Which was?

“Score,” he said. “My teammates said to be more confident in my shot, because I haven’t been confident lately. I just let it fly.”

Free throws were key in the final result; the Jaguars were 15-of-17 from the stripe in the fourth quarter, and made 21 out of 29 for the game. Valley only got to the line 11 times for the night.

Ortega attributed this to a more concerted rebounding effort – at both ends – especially after Atrisco lost Wednesday because it couldn’t grab a defensive rebound in the final 10 seconds and suffered a last-second loss to AHS.

“We replayed that (on film) in practice a few times (on Thursday),” Ortega said of Wednesday’s finish. “And it paid off for us today.”

The first half was close throughout. Atrisco led 20-19 at the break.

Vikings senior guard Anthony Chavez had a huge third quarter, scoring eight points and assisting on Valley’s other two buckets as the Vikes surged in front 31-24 midway through the quarter.

Later, at 41-all in the final minute, two free throws by Joziah Ramos put the Jaguars in front for good, although it was Bibian’s superb play throughout the quarter that made those late free throws so vital.

“We’ve been missing that,” Ortega said of Bibian. “He shot with confidence and he brought us through.”

Valley (11-9, 3-3) with this loss is out of the hunt for the regular-season title in 4-6A, and Coleman was displeased on several fronts following the game. Blowing a seven-point lead in the fourth quarter on its home floor was certainly among them.

Also, Valley again struggled to get much scoring out of anyone other than Chavez (who scored 23 points) or Segun Oyeku, who combined for 34 of Valley’s 45 points.

– James Yodice

WEST MESA 45, HIGHLAND 37: At West Mesa, the Mustangs (9-11, 5-1 in 4-6A) pulled away in the fourth quarter. Jose Vigil had 20 points for West Mesa.

CIBOLA 52, PIEDRA VISTA 36: At Cibola, Cameron Dixon had 15 points to pace the Cougars (16-5, 3-2 in 1-6A).

ST. PIUS 49, GRANTS 48: At St. Pius, the Sartans (12-8, 3-2 in 5-5A) completed a regular-season series sweep of the Pirates.

ALBUQUERQUE ACADEMY 52, ESPAÃ’OLA VALLEY 49: At Academy, the Chargers (6-15, 2-3 in 2-5A) pulled off one of the major upsets of the 5A season, stunning the Sundevils (16-5, 3-1).

DEL NORTE 60, LOS ALAMOS 58: At Del Norte, Daniel Florez scored a team-high 20 points for the Knights (11-11, 2-3 in 2-5A).

SANDIA PREP 58, SANTA FE INDIAN 57: At Prep, the Sundevils (10-12, 3-1 in 5-4A) held off the Braves with Jack Henderson leading Sandia Prep with 25 points, including six 3s.

OÃ’ATE 53, CARLSBAD 52: Hunter Thomas hit a game-winning baseline runner at the buzzer for the top-ranked Knights, who improved to 9-0 in District 3-6A.

Girls

SANDIA PREP 71, SANTA FE INDIAN 57: In Santa Fe, senior guard Madie Trainor scored 43 points for the Sundevils (13-8, 5-0 in 5-4A).

HOPE CHRISTIAN 74, PORTALES 48: At Hope, post Alivia Lewis’ team-high 16 points led the Huskies (20-2, 3-0 in 4-4A).

BELEN 72, VALENCIA 54: The Eagles on Friday night tied a state record, draining 16 3-pointers in their District 5-5A victory.