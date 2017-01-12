Gov. calls special meeting for emergency court funding

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — Gov. Susana Martinez has called a special meeting of the state Board of Finance to consider emergency funding aimed at ensuring New Mexico’s court system doesn’t run out of money for jury trials.

The seven-member board —Martinez is president and appoints four other members — is set to meet Wednesday on a proposal to add up to $600,000 to the fund that pays jurors and up to $82,000 for other costs.

The meeting comes after she vetoed about $800,000 in emergency funding approved by the Legislature last week.

Martinez accused lawmakers of moving too quickly and failing to properly scrutinize the courts’ spending.

“We are in a budget crisis,” Martinez spokesman Michael Lonergan said in a written statement Saturday. “We have to make sure every dollar is accounted for — it’s what New Mexicans expect their leaders to do.”

Democratic leaders in the Legislature blasted the governor’s veto last week, arguing that it would make New Mexico less safe if the courts don’t have enough money to do their work.

The chief justice of the state Supreme Court warned the Legislature last week of a “constitutional crisis.”

The courts, in fact, would have to stop conducting jury trials March 1, Chief Justice Charles Daniels said, without new funding.

An extra $600,000 would be roughly enough to get through mid-April, according to the Administrative Office of the Courts.

An extra $1 million or so on top of that is necessary to finish out the fiscal year, but that money could be appropriated as part of the Legislature’s broader budget debate this session, according to the office.

The Martinez administration and Administrative Office of the Court are still in talks over the funding.

“As we move forward,” Lonergan said, “the administration is already working with courts to diligently comb through their budget together, and we’re confident we’ll be able to resolve this issue — possibly even before Wednesday’s scheduled meeting.”

Daniels, the chief justice, told lawmakers Thursday that the courts are trying to save as much money as possible. The Supreme Court itself, he said, is preparing to reduce employees’ pay by shutting down operations on nine different days before the end of the fiscal year in June.