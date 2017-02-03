Guilty verdicts in Santa Fe double teen homicide

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — His relatives sobbed loudly and put their heads in their hands as a jury delivered first-degree murder guilty verdicts Saturday afternoon against Ricardo Martinez in the shooting deaths of a teenaged couple south of Santa Fe in 2014.

On the other side of the Santa Fe courtroom, more than a dozen friends and relatives of victims Venancio Cisneros, 18, and AnaMarie Ojeda, 13, sat mostly quietly as the verdict from the six-man, six women jury was delivered.

Outside the courtroom, Cisneros’ sister Mirna Cisneros told reporters, “We want to say thank for the justice that was made today, and now he is resting in peace.”

Martinez, 22, wearing a dark suit and tie as the verdict was read, was immediately handcuffed by deputies. Friends and family members sobbed and called out “love you” several times and Martinez responded “I love you too” as he was taken from the courtroom.

After more than 13 hours of deliberation over three days, the jury came back at about 3:40 p.m. with guilty verdicts on the murder counts and not guilty verdicts on two counts of evidence tampering.

Cisneros and Ojeda were found shot to death in a car on the afternoon of Oct. 24, 2014, in the Valle Vista subdivision south of Santa Fe.

Prosecutors maintained during the almost three-week trial before state District Judge T. Glenn Ellington that Ojeda was shot first in the back of the head, before Martinez turned the gun on her boyfriend and shot him three times, also in the back of the head.

Defense attorney Mark Earnest acknowledged Martinez knew Cisneros, but said they were good friends, and that Cisneros stole from drug dealers and had enemies.

Martinez was arrested several weeks after the crime at a relatives’ home in Colorado Springs.

In closing arguments last week, prosecutor Peter Valencia said that on the day of the killings, Cisneros and Ojeda drove up to Martinez’s house on Calle Inez on the southwest side of town and waited for half an hour before Martinez came out for a ride. Valencia said it was during that interim that Martinez thought about carrying out the murders and executed the two after they stopped at Valle Vista. Cash, marijuana and cocaine were found in the vehicle.

A witness testified he saw Martinez leaving the crime scene shortly after he heard gunshots.

No sentencing date has been set.