Cerrillos Road bank robbed Saturday morning

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — A heavyset man with a gun and wearing Hoosiers gear robbed a Santa Fe bank late Saturday morning, taking an undisclosed amount of cash, according to the FBI.

The crime happened around 11:15 a.m. at the First National Bank at 2021 Cerrillos Road.

According to the FBI, the man, who had on a red, hooded Indiana University sweatshirt as well as a black baseball cap with a white paw logo, blue jeans and white athletic shoes, went into the bank, showed a small handgun and demanded money from a teller.

“The teller handed over an undisclosed amount of money to the suspect, who left the bank and was last seen running toward Osage Avenue,” reads an FBI news release.

Advertisement Continue reading

The perpetrator is described as white man in his 50s, with gray and white hair.

The FBI and Santa Fe Police Department are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI at (505) 889-1300.

Tips can also be submitted online at tips.fbi.gov.