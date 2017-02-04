Lobo Hadnot sets triple-jump record at meet

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Jannell Hadnot set the school record in the triple jump to highlight the New Mexico Lobos’ performance at the New Mexico Classic & Multis that concluded Saturday at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Even in a field of 15 teams with national rankings, the Lobos looked to this week as a tuneup for the monumentally competitive Don Kirby Invitational on Friday and Saturday and the Mountain West Championships at the end of the month, both to be held at the Conventoin Center.

But a number of UNM athletes did more than just tune up this weekend at the Albuquerque Convention Center.

Advertisement Continue reading

“It’s easy to come out knowing that you’ve got a major meet coming up and be down — you see it all the time in sports,” UNM head coach Joe Franklin said. “But here we had people do really, really positive things.”

Hadnot, a senior from Oakland, Calif., broke the school mark with a lifetime-best mark of 43 feet, 6 inches to win the event. She shared the previous mark with Deanna Young, 43-2½.

“Being able to hold it by myself is really nice,” said Hadnot.

The Lobos also received some consistency from their throwers.

On Friday, Amaris Blount set a personal record in the weight throw, registering a toss of 60-3¾ to take third place and move just seven inches from Amanda Barnes’ school record.

Allison Mady followed that Saturday with a sterling performance in the shot put, logging a distance of 45-2½ — climbing to fourth in UNM history and placing 10th overall.

Additionally, Kyra Mohns notched a fifth-place total of 3,691 points in Friday’s pentathlon, moving to fourth all-time with that PR, while Akeisha Ayanniyi posted a seventh-place leap of 18-10 in the long jump.

Rounding out the top-10 marks by the women were Hannah Riker-Urrutia, who set a PR in the 800 with a sixth-place time of 2:16.47, and Shannon Fritz, who tied for ninth in the high jump at 5-3.

Advertisement Continue reading

On the men’s side, the Lobos’ 4×400 meter relay team streaked into the team’s record book, as the quartet of Cheyne Dorsey, Isaac Gonzales, Carlos Salcido and Mark Haywood combined to run 3 minutes, 13.27 seconds.

That time is the fastest UNM time since 2009 and ranks fourth all-time.

New Mexico State’s best performance on Friday came from sophomore Regina Marquez, who placed second among collegiate runners in the 3,000 meters with a personal best time of 10:42.90.

Meet results

Up next

Don Kirby Invitational

Friday-Saturday, Albuquerque Convention Center