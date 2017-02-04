Lobo women score 22 unanswered, win at San Jose State

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SAN JOSE, Calif. — The University of New Mexico women’s performed some third-quarter magic Saturday and made a Mountain West road victory appear.

Led by senior Richelle van der Keijl, the Lobos started the third quarter with a 22-0

run on their way to an 82-72 win over San Jose State at the Events Center. UNM (13-10, 8-4) trailed 45-40 at halftime but held a 17-point lead by the time the Spartans (7-15, 4-6) got their first basket of the third quarter.

Van der Keijl finished her monster performance with a career-best 31 points and 13 rebounds and three blocks against the undersized Spartans. Lobos coach Mike Bradbury does not typically make feeding the post an offensive priority but made an exception Saturday.

“I gave us a chance to hit some outside shots,” Bradbury said in a postgame phone interview, “and of course we didn’t. After about 5 minutes our plan changed to, ‘Throw it to Richelle.'”

The Spartans had no answer for the 6-foot-5 van der Keijl, who went 13-for-17 from the field. But van der Keijl had significant help from her teammates, particularly during the pivotal third quarter.

Cherise Beynon scored 18 points, and Mykiel Burleson finished with 13 for UNM. Both scored late in the first half after a 7-0 San Jose State run gave the Spartans their largest lead at 45-36.

“San Jose State played harder than we did in the first half,” Bradbury said, pointing out SJSU’s 27-14 rebounding edge at the break. “We got exactly what we deserved, but we turned up our effort in the second half. We got what we deserved then, too.”

Burleson provided a big spark, converting two three-point plays, hitting a 3-pointer and scoring 11 points during UNM’s 22-0 tear. After San Jose State’s Jasmine Smith scored to break the run, the Lobos scored five straight to make the score 67-47.

Overall, New Mexico outscored the Spartans 31-2 over a span of 9:46.

“We had a 17-0 run in the third quarter at Utah State,” Bradbury said, “and a 22-0 run today. It would be nice if we didn’t put ourselves in such big holes, but it’s good to see us fight back and turn things around.”

UNM maintained control after the big run and led 82-64 with 2 minutes left in the game. San Jose State, which got a double-double (24 points, 13 rebounds) from Smith, scored the final eight points.

Jayda Bovero scored eight points for the Lobos, while Kianna Keller and Alex Lapeyrolerie finished with six apiece.

San Jose State’s Dezz Ramos, the Mountain West’s leading scorer, finished with 14 points and surpassed 1,000 for her Spartans career. But Ramos was 5-for-21 from the field and was held well below her 22-point average.

Box score: UNM 82, San Jose State 72

Wednesday

Air Force at New Mexico

7 p.m., 610 AM