Speak Up! Support the Lobo football team, regardless of where the talent originates

any more. Will JRM and you supposed Lobo fans STOP disrespecting the team you claim to love. Instead you need to support your Lobos, regardless of players. And support our coach. He has built a winner. In other words, stop disrespecting our team! Again, ZERO TALENT HERE! Go Lobos.

— John M

THE NFL suffered a 8 percent drop in ratings and don’t have a clue. How about 100 commercials during a football game!

— Ron from Ruidoso

ABQ lost a great coach and person this week: Paul Rost. He and Coach Perea at La Cueva mentored me and taught me what it means to be a coach to great kids. He will be missed but will always be loved.

— TB

COUPLE OF WEEKS back Chet Martinez was griping cuz Drew Ortiz hadn’t been offered by UNM. Apparently Eastern , Western, and Highlands offered. He signed with Olivet Nazarene..C’mon Chet, learn a bit about football.first.. As for Drew, go get ’em kid.

— Fran