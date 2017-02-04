Former state rep. hired at Corrections

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Former state Rep. Paul Pacheco, who was ousted from the Legislature in last November’s election, has been hired as a deputy secretary at the New Mexico Department of Corrections.

Pacheco, an Albuquerque Republican, started his new job last week and is being paid a $103,000-per year salary, according to an agency spokesman.

He will be overseeing the Corrections Department’s Probation and Parole Division and the agency’s training academy, in addition to other duties, Secretary-designate David Jablonski said.

Pacheco served four years in the New Mexico House of Representatives – from 2013 through 2016 – before being defeated in his re-election bid last fall by Democrat Daymon Ely of Corrales.

A retired police officer, Pacheco pushed several bills seeking to increase criminal penalties during his stint in the Legislature, including a proposal to expand New Mexico’s “three strikes” law for repeat criminal offenders.

Most of the bills stalled in the Democratic-controlled Legislature, due in part due to concerns about the costs they would impose on an already cash-strapped prison system.

“Paul Pacheco brings a wealth of law enforcement experience, having served as an Albuquerque police officer for 27 years,” Jablonski said in a statement provided to the Journal . “His understanding of New Mexico’s offender population and our criminal justice system will be an asset to our agency.”

Pacheco was also a lead sponsor of a measure backed by Gov. Susana Martinez that sought to repeal a 2003 law allowing immigrants to obtain New Mexico driver’s licenses, regardless of their immigration status.

The Corrections Department has been beset by chronic understaffing and high employee turnover, and former Secretary Gregg Marcantel stepped down from his post last fall.

The agency also faced scrutiny last year after a high-profile incident in which two violent inmates escaped from a prison transport van that had stopped to refuel in Artesia. After a frantic manhunt, the two inmates were apprehended separately days later in Albuquerque.

Overall, the number of inmates in New Mexico’s state-run prisons has increased from 6,791 in the 2010 budget year to 7,556 in the current fiscal year, according to Legislative Finance Committee data.