2 men arrested after shot was fired at Roswell restaurant

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ROSWELL, N.M. — Authorities say two men were arrested after one of them fired a gun at a Roswell restaurant where two police officers were taking a meal break.

Police say no one was injured in Saturday afternoon’s shooting.

A single gunshot was fired and went through a restaurant window above where the officers were seated.

Candido Andazola, 29, and Raymond Gonzales-Sedillo, 19, are each charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

Authorities say the two men were inside the restaurant when the officers entered and later exited the business.

After the shot was fired, both men returned to the restaurant and were arrested.

Investigators are trying to determine which of the men fired the shot.