‘505 Central’ bringing new lofts, life to old Sears building

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — An 80-year-old Downtown building that once housed Lovelace and Sears will soon be actual housing — plus offices, a coffee shop and restaurants.

Albuquerque architect Mark Baker has begun a mixed-use redevelopment of the property at the northwest corner of 5th and Central. The project, dubbed “505 Central,” will include 34 loft apartments and commercial space for his architecture firm, a second location of his cafe, Humble Coffee Company, and other tenants that should include a pair of restaurants.

Work has begun on the 58,000-square-foot project, Baker’s first Downtown development. It should open by July.

Baker declined to provide the cost of the development, which was designed by Baker A+D, financed by Washington Federal and will be built by Insight Construction.

“We’re excited to bring this beautiful building back to life and to contribute to the momentum that already exists in the revitalization of Downtown,” Baker said in a written statement.

Baker — whose firm is currently based on Lomas Boulevard, near Washington — cited the city’s forthcoming Albuquerque Rapid Transit bus service as one of the reasons he decided to invest in Downtown. He bought the building last fall.

The 505 Central building dates to 1937 and John Gaw Meem was the architect of record. Lovelace was its original tenant. Sears bought it in the 1940s and added the third story, Baker said. It was later laid out for office use.

The overhaul will include creating loft apartments, ranging from 384 to 876 square feet with stainless steel appliances and what Baker described as “bright, open modern design with exposed structure.” Rent rates will be between $650 and $1,400 a month and include utilities.

In addition to his own firm and coffee shop, Baker said 505 Central has an existing lease with UNM CityLab Studio and will also feature a co-working space. The design includes two restaurant spaces, which have not yet been leased. A new portal along Central Avenue will add outdoor dining space.

Michael Butler of Lockehouse Retail Group is leading the leasing effort.