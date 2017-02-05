Man shot dead in street in SW Albuquerque, police say

By Pilar Martinez / Journal Staff Writer
Sunday, February 5th, 2017 at 1:21pm
Albuquerque Police investigate after a man was fatally shot on Ivy SW. (Adolphe Pierre-Louis / Journal)

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A man was found shot dead in the middle of the street by officers in southwest Albuquerque late Sunday morning, according to a police spokesman.

Officers responded to a shooting call on the 6700 block of Ivy Pl SW shortly after 11 a.m. and found the body in the street, officer Simon Drobik said.

Drobik said that it was immediately clear that the man was beyond help, and a homicide investigation was started.

Drobik was unable to give a name or age of the victim, but said that officers are canvassing the area for more information and that no one is currently in custody.

