Attorney: Abuse of disabled men at Clovis group home is ‘heartbreaking’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The burns were in varying stages of healing and over different areas of their bodies, including the private parts of one of the two developmentally disabled men.

Albuquerque attorney Nancy Simmons further details the damage done:

Victor D., 56, had 18 separate burn marks near his rear, his inner thighs and his genitals.

David V., 38, had eight burn marks on his arms and rear, one of the burns in the shape of a spoon.

That shape, she says, helped police connect the marks to a spoon found in the group home on Kiowa Street in Clovis where the men resided with a third developmentally disabled client. The spoon had been heated to such a degree that it could sear skin like a branding iron.

“These are the most vulnerable, innocent folks you’ll ever meet, and for this to be going on anywhere in the state is just heartbreaking,” Simmons says.

News accounts and court records indicated that the men’s caretaker, Terrance Barela, an untrained and inexperienced 18-year-old whose previous job had been schlepping sodas and burgers at Sonic, was already in a mood when he came to work at the group home that night in January 2016. He told officers that one of the men had started “agitating” him so he hit the man with the hot spoon until the agitation ceased.

The spoon, he explained, was an effective method to control the men, who until the day of Barela’s arrest in January 2016 had never received medical attention for the wounds, some classified as second-degree burns.

Because neither man could verbally communicate, they could tell no one whether they felt pain or fear or were in need of help. They could tell no one what was happening to them.

And no one, Simmons says, had done anything about it.

A lawsuit she filed Wednesday in state district court in Santa Fe on behalf of Victor D. and David V., as they are identified, also describes other abuses and neglect the men endured at the house on Kiowa Street for heaven knows how long. That includes being left inadequately supervised, having their money and possessions unaccounted for, failing to meet their medical needs and going without adequate food and water, the latter leading one of the men to sometimes slurp straight from the toilet, according to the lawsuit.

Among those named in the lawsuit is Barela, who pleaded no contest in December to felony abuse of a resident and was sentenced to 1½ years probation.

But perhaps more culpable, according to the lawsuit, is the Eastern New Mexico Rehabilitative Services for the Handicapped, more commonly known as ENMRSH, a large Clovis-based agency that employed Barela and manages the group home and many other similar facilities in the region; ENMRSH president and CEO Damian Houfek and five unnamed employees and supervisors are defendants.

The lawsuit alleges that ENMRSH has a long and troubling history of abusing, neglecting and exploiting the state’s most vulnerable individuals, despite receiving thousands of dollars through the state’s Medicaid developmentally disabled waiver program, or DD Waiver.

“ENMRSH defendants were motivated by administrative convenience and profit rather than safeguarding the physical health and safety of plaintiffs and other developmentally (disabled) adults like them,” the lawsuit claims.

The lawsuit also alleges that the agency does not adequately train or supervise its employees and maintains a culture of retaliation against employees who report abuse or neglect.

Moreover, the lawsuit claims that the state Department of Health and its Developmental Disabilities Supports Division, Division of Health Improvement and Incident Management Bureau – all named as defendants – had the statutory, regulatory and contractual responsibility to protect the clients in ENMRSH’s care but failed for years to adequately supervise the agency’s performance or take effective action to prevent the abuse and neglect.

“There have been numerous allegations over the years that ENMRSH is a rotten provider and that should have been a red alert to the state,” Simmons says.

Officials for ENMRSH and the state DOH were contacted but did not offer comment. In previous Journal stories on other similar lawsuits involving the same parties, both entities have stated they do not comment on pending litigation.

Simmons says she hopes the lawsuit prompts the state to examine how it oversees the care of the disabled.

She also hopes the lawsuit provides compensation that affords her clients a better, safer, more humane life.

And soon. Until recently, the only group home provider in the rural Clovis area is the one named in the lawsuit.

UpFront is a daily front-page news and opinion column.