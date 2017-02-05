Sports Speak Up! Coach Neal

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

4:10 TIP OFF. Beautiful Saturday afternoon. Plenty of empty seats. The start time and weather can’t be blamed for shrinking attendance at Lobo games. Maybe it’s the team losing at home to conference bottom dwellers.

— Dave, Albuquerque

“I DIDN’T HAVE my team ready to play tonight.” “it’s on me.” Isn’t that your no.1 job? You’re paid $1M a year to do just that! At the very least, that’s dereliction of duty and grounds for dismissal.

— D.O.

COACH NEAL, how many times are going to say “I didn’t have my team ready to play.” Maybe it’s time UNM finds a coach that will.

— Manny G. from the Hub City

CRAIG NEAL said he ‘didn’t have his team ready’ for the SJSU game? That seems to happen often. Since that’s his job as head coach I’m wondering why is he still the head coach? If I failed to do my job I would be — oh what’s that word I’m looking for??? Oh yes FIRED…

— Meant2be

A COUPLE WEEKS ago I saw Craig Neal and some players/recruits at Hooters. No one was talking or communicating, just eating. Last weekend I saw Bob Davies, coaching staff, recruits and players at Toucanos and they were talking, interacting , laughing. Guess which team is building a personality and is creating an identify? Guess which team is no longer fun to watch and whose coach readily admits he is not coaching well nor motivating his players?

— Jay

THE WORST RATED team in the league beat the newly crowned worst rated team in the league. In other news another dismal attendance from the chair-back sections (CDEFG) will cost the PIT a top 25 attendance record in the NCAA.

— TBH

IT WAS VERY hard watching the Lobos lose to San Jose. It is very obvious they need some shooters besides Brown. Why does Neal keep Mathis on the bench every game since he was recruited for his 3 point shooting ability? What a waste of talent!

— Marian Long Time Lobo Fan

NOODLES IS CONTRACTED to coach the UNM basketball team for approximately $1 million per year. Given that most contracted workers are pretty much on the job for 365 days a year, that’s $2,739.73 per day in compensation. He stated after the San Jose State game that he didn’t have his team ready to play. I think most people would agree with that. Since he had 3 days after the UNLV game to get his team ready, I think Noodles should cut a check to UNM for $8,219.18. The clock started this past Sunday for Wednesday’s game vs. Air Force.

— Lobo Statistician