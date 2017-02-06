Funeral being held Monday for transit guard killed in Denver

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

LOVELAND, Colo. — A Denver transit guard shot and killed last week is being honored.

A funeral is planned Monday morning in Loveland for 56-year-old Scott Von Lanken, a former police officer in La Crosse, Wisconsin and pastor. He was working for a security contractor for the Denver area’s Regional Transportation District Tuesday night when police say a 37-year-old Texan who had been recently been living in suburban Denver motel walked up from behind him, put a gun to his neck and something to the effect of “do what you are told” before firing.

Joshua Cummings has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting but police haven’t released a possible motive. Mosques that Cummings attended had earlier alerted federal authorities about him but it’s not clear what happened after that.