Texas officer hurt in DWI stop that triggered shooting

AUSTIN, Texas — Authorities in Austin say a police officer was hospitalized after being struck by a suspected drunken driver who then escaped harm when a second officer fired on the driver.

Police say the incident occurred early Monday when the two officers stopped the motorist.

A 19-year veteran officer reached into the vehicle in an effort to remove the keys from the ignition but the driver sped away, injuring the officer.

The second officer fired at the unidentified driver but did not strike him.

Spike strips were used to later stop the driver and he was taken into custody.

KVUE-TV cites interim police Chief Brian Manley as saying the injured officer was later released from a hospital.