Legendary performer Carlos Santana is slated to perform on July 1 at Isleta Amphitheater.

The 10-time Grammy Award-winner and Rock and Roll Hall of Famer announced the show as part of “The Transmogrify Tour.” The songs will span his 40-year career, including fan favorites from Woodstock to “Supernatural” and beyond.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 at ticketmaster.com or 800-745-3000.

Prices range from $25.50-$150.50, plus applicable service fees.

On April 15, 2016, Santana released “Santana IV.” The album reunites the revered early ’70s lineup of guitar icon Santana, Gregg Rolie, Neal Schon, Michael Carabello and Michael Shrieve.

The album signifies the first time in 45 years since 1971’s multi-platinum classic “Santana III” that the quintet has recorded together.

For more information visit, santana.com.