DENVER — A Denver man convicted of child abuse in connection to the disappearance and presumed death of his daughter is appealing his 114-year sentence.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2kj54kg ) that attorneys for Aaron Thompson say the sentence should be thrown out because he was not allowed to keep his original attorney. Thompson was convicted in 2009 in connection to the disappearance of 6-year-old Aarone (Air-uh-NAY) Thompson.

Thompson was forced by Colorado law to change attorneys because the state would only pay for expert witnesses and investigators if he retained a free public defender. Colorado is one of only two states to have that mandate.

This is the first time Colorado’s law on the matter is being challenged.

