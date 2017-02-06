Budweiser wins ADBOWL

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Budweiser reigned supreme in the battle for Super Bowl advertising attention, according to the annual ADBOWL tracking website run by Albuquerque’s McKee Wallwork + Co.

The beer company’s commercial highlighting its co-founder’s immigrant roots had garnered more than 21.5 million views as of Monday morning, according to the stats on the website. That’s more than double the nearest competition: Bud Light’s “Ghost Spuds” spot and T-Mobile’s Justin Bieber ad, which were in a tight race for second place with 9 million-plus votes apiece.

Other top performers included Audi with its “Daughter” commercial; Mr. Clean’s sexy cleaning man cartoon ad; and Skittles, which ran a spot featuring a young man tossing the bright-colored candy through his girlfriend’s bedroom window, where a series of family members await with open mouths.

“2017 was the year of the ‘Sentimental Bowl,'” McKee Wallwork’s Strategy Director Jonathan Lewis said in a news release. “Airing against a backdrop of strife and uncertainty in the culture, advertisers bet on positive messages and quirky humor to make an impact.”

While Budweiser might have won ADBOWL based on views alone, it finished only fourth in another ranking: USA Today’s Super Bowl Ad Meter.

The competition — which requires panelists to rate each ad on a 1-10 scale — crowned Kia’s Melissa McCarthy ad the champion. Honda’s celebrity-laden “Yearbooks” commercial and Audi’s spot finished second and third respectively.