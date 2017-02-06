Israel passes law legalizing thousands of settlement homes
Published: Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 2:15pm
Updated: Monday, February 6th, 2017 at 2:16pm
Israeli police evicts settlers from the West Bank settlement of Ofra, following the evacuation of Amona outpost, Thursday, Feb. 2, 2017. sraeli police removed the remaining Israeli protesters from the West Bank outpost of Amona, which forces are evacuating under court order. The evacuation began Wednesday. Amona is the largest of about 100 unauthorized outposts erected in the West Bank without formal permission but with tacit Israeli government support. The outpost was found to be built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli Supreme Court ordered it demolished. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)
JERUSALEM — Israel’s parliament has passed a contentious law meant to retroactively legalize thousands of West Bank settlement homes.
The law passed 60-52 in a late-night vote Monday. The law is expected to be challenged in Israel’s Supreme Court and is likely to face legal hurdles.
The law retroactively legalizes several thousand homes built illegally on private Palestinian land. The original landowners would be compensated either with money or alternative land, even if they do not agree to give up their property.
The international community overwhelmingly opposes settlements and sees them as an obstacle to peace.
The law is part of a series of pro-settlement steps taken in recent weeks by Israel’s hard-line government, which has been emboldened by the election of U.S. President Donald Trump.
