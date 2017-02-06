APD: Man arrested in Espanola for Sunday’s fatal shooting

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — The man accused of shooting and killing his neighbor Sunday morning was arrested after a SWAT stand-off in Espanola around 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to police.

Raymond Ortiz, 27, was arrested in the murder of Tony Morgan, 50, according to a statement on the City of Albuquerque’s website.

Morgan had been found lying dead in the middle of Ivy Place, near Coors and Bridge SW Sunday, according to officer Simon Drobik, a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Witnesses had told detectives they saw the two men arguing and then saw Ortiz fire at Morgan, hit him, and leave the area, Drobik said.

Ortiz was found in a Motel 6 in Espanola, according to Fred Duran, an APD spokesman. He didn’t answer questions about if detectives had been tipped off to his location but said they did an “outstanding job.”

New Mexico State Police and APD’s SWAT team took Ortiz into custody, and he was booked into the Santa Fe County Jail.

Victoria Pearson, 28, who was in the hotel room with Ortiz, was also arrested and is charged with harboring Ortiz.