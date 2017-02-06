Police looking for suspect in Sahara Motel killing

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque police are looking for a man suspected of killing 43-year-old Geovanis Garcia at the Sahara Motel last week.

He was identified by police Monday as Jorge Correa-Reyes, though public information officer Fred Duran has not provided his age.

Officers responding to reports of shots fired at the Sahara Motel near Gibson and San Pedro Wednesday morning found Garcia shot dead outside the motel. Detectives believe Correa-Reyes is responsible, though they have not explained why or described what the motive behind the killing was.

Correa-Reyes was identified in a press release put up on the City of Albuquerque’s website Monday.

“Correa-Reyes is still outstanding and officers need anyone with information on his whereabouts to contact CrimeStoppers at 505-843-STOP,” the release said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”