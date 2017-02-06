Around the Mountain: Team-by-team updates for MWC hoops (Feb. 6)

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Each week during the Mountain West men’s basketball season, beat writers covering the league’s 11 teams will contribute team-by-team updates, compiled by Robert Gagliardi, senior editor of the Wyoming Tribune Eagle/WyoSports.net.

COLORADO STATE

Maybe it’s the extra time spent together on planes, buses and in hotel rooms.

Or the fact that they only have seven scholarship players.

But something is different about Colorado State’s basketball team when it plays Mountain West road games this season. The Rams (15-9 overall, 7-4 MW) won their third straight and improved to 4-2 in conference road games last Saturday with their first win at UNLV since 2011. A week earlier, they ended a 14-year drought with a victory at San Diego State.

No Colorado State team has ever won more than five MW road games in a season.

The Rams, senior forward Emmanuel Omogbo said, are playing better on the road right now than they are at home, where they’re just 3-2 in league play.

“We’re more focused and more locked in,” Omogbo said. “We don’t whine about calls. We just go out there, try to out-determine the team, share the ball and try to get out to a quick lead and keep our momentum up.”

At home, coach Larry Eustachy said Monday, the Rams are still worried about scoring to impress their friends. So they play at a faster tempo than they do on the road, and get themselves in trouble in the process. They shot less than 30 percent from the floor in the first 14 minutes of a home game last Tuesday night against Boise State while falling behind by 19 points in a game they lost 79-76.

When they’re playing at home, the Rams are still going to classes and study hall sessions during the day. They’ve got 15 players at practice — the seven who actually play, a walk-on from the track team who suits up just in case they need an eighth player on game day, four transfers from other Division I schools who must sit out this season under NCAA transfer rules and the three players who were ruled academically ineligible for the second semester.

All 15 are in the locker room with the team before home games and alongside them on the bench during games.

On the road, they’ve just got eight players. They travel together, eat their meals together, study alongside each other and hang out with each other in the team hotel. When they get to the arena, there’s just the eight of them out there to see the signs and pictures and listen to the taunts of opposing fans.

Instead of getting rattled, the Rams have adopted an us-against-the-world mentality.

“We get on the road, we know that it’s a must-win,” sophomore guard J.D, Paige said. “We go out there, play really hard, play as a team. We don’t shy away from the game plan.

“I think we execute a lot more on the road because the crowd’s not going for us, people like that; that feeling of the crowd being against them.”

They used that energy to win in an empty arena Jan. 4 at San Jose State, with a full student section of more than 5,000 fans jeering their every move Jan. 21 at Utah State and to pick up their first wins in a while the past two weekends at San Diego State and UNLV.

The Rams still have some difficult road games remaining – at Wyoming on Feb. 14, at New Mexico on Feb. 21 and at Nevada on March 4. But if they approach them with the same mentality as their past three road games, they like their chances.

“We’ve got more confidence on the road than in past years,” senior guard Gian Clavell said. “We feel like we can get any game on the road.”

This week’s games: vs. Utah State, 7 p.m. MT Tuesday (ROOT); vs. Fresno State, 2 p.m. MT Saturday (ESPN3 — online).

— Kelly Lyell, Fort Collins Coloradoan

FRESNO STATE

Coach Rodney Terry suspended forward Cullen Russo for an unspecified violation of team rules prior to a win over Air Force and a loss to San Diego State last week, the latest in a series of troubles for the 6-foot-9 senior.

Since the Bulldogs opened Mountain West play, Russo has been benched for the first half of a Dec. 31 game against Nevada after an unexcused absence from a team workout, was taken out of the starting lineup and sat out games against Boise State and Colorado State to rectify an on-going academic issue, and now after coming back to play 12 minutes in a loss at Utah State has been suspended indefinitely.

Terry declined to comment on Russo, focusing instead on the players in practice.

“We have our team right here,” he said. “This is who we’ve been playing with. This is who we’ve been winning with. We’re worried about the guys we’ve got and the guys that we’re coaching right now. It’s really not a big deal.”

For the Bulldogs, it really hasn’t been a big deal. They are 4-1 in the games Russo has not appeared.

Russo was the first conference player of the week this season after scoring 23 points with 10 rebounds in a victory over Texas-San Antonio, but indifferent play at both ends of the floor had led to fewer minutes on the floor.

Since the victory over UTSA, Russo had played an average of 27.1 minutes per game, scoring 8.8 points with 5.7 rebounds. In conference play, he had played 22.5 minutes in six games, scoring 9.3 points with 4.8 rebounds.

Sophomore Sam Bittner has started the past six games at the four, and Terry has liked the energy and urgency that he has brought at the start of games.

“Sam, his preparation is always there,” Terry said. “He’s a young player still. He’s a sophomore. But he’s a young player that you know is going to know the scouting report. He’s going to do everything you ask him to do in terms of trying to block out and all those things. He helps you set the tone for how you want to start. He really does, because he plays with urgency on both ends of the floor all the time.”

This week’s games: at Wyoming, 7 p.m. MT Wednesday (MW Network — online); at Colorado State, 2 p.m. MT Saturday (ESPN3 — online).

— Robert Kuwada, Fresno Bee

NEVADA

The week the Nevada basketball team debuted its new pink jerseys to raise awareness for cancer, Cameron Oliver was asked which of the Wolf Pack’s many uniforms were his favorite.

“I can’t say,” said Oliver, hinting at some secret uniforms Nevada hadn’t worn yet.

Those secret uniforms were unveiled Monday when the Wolf Pack released for the public its “Battle Born” jerseys, which Nevada will wear Wednesday when it hosts UNLV. Those are one of seven uniforms the team will wear this season.

“We talked with our players to see if they liked the idea of doing something a little outside the box,” coach Eric Musselman said. “We wanted to do something that was different and unique. We even talked to Governor (Brian) Sandoval about it.”

The jersey features yellow trim on the lettering and numbering, along with a silhouetted Nevada state flag symbol on the back. The shorts have light blue streaks through navy blue and features the Battle Born symbol found on the Nevada state flag. A small outline of the state of Nevada filled with yellow is featured on the left shoulder with a blue star where Reno is located. A white Wolf Pack logo is on the opposite leg from the Battle Born symbol.

“Growing up and watching Nevada and UNLV play, it means a lot actually being here and getting to be a part of it,” senior D.J. Fenner said. “One of my personal favorite memories was last year when I got a steal and had a fast break dunk. I just remember running down the court and the crowd was so loud I couldn’t even focus on the rim.

The Battle Born jerseys are added to six other colors Nevada has to pink from, including the traditional home white; road blues; turquoise, which is part of Nike’s N7 campaign; silver; black unity jersey; as well as the pinks.

“The jersey’s sweet with the yellow trim and the dark blue,” sophomore Lindsey Drew said. “I’m just ready to put it on and go out and play.”

This week’s games: vs. UNLV, 9 p.m. MT Wednesday (CBS Sports Network); at San Diego State, 2 p.m. MT Sunday (CBS Sports Network).

— Chris Murray, Reno Gazette-Journal

NEW MEXICO

If you want the MW season summed up in one game, how’s this? The San Jose State Spartans, they of last-place finishes all three seasons they’ve played in the league, beat New Mexico on Saturday in the once intimidating Pit.

Not only are home courts not what they once were in the league (with a month left to play, every team has lost at home at least once), but there are no gimmie games on the schedule for anyone. The Lobos, who look some nights like the best team in the league, should have already received that message last month thanks to a home loss to last place UNLV.

Nevertheless, the injury-riddled Lobos came out relatively flat against an inspired Spartans team and lost at home fr the third time in a month.

And wherever you want to file it — under the excuse column or explanation column — the reality is the Lobos have been hit as hard as anyone with injuries. They split two games last week playing without two starters, including all-conference candidate Tim Williams, who is out indefinitely with a stress reaction in his left foot. The other starter missing is sophomore guard Dane Kuiper (concussion), a versatile player who has, at times, been the team’s best defender and often the only other consistent threat on the perimeter other than junior guard Elijah Brown.

In Kuiper, who will miss a mandatory minimum of 10 days with the concussion, the Lobos will have missed more than 30 days due to team-mandated concussion protocol procedures (Williams had one in December, backup forward Connor MacDougall in January). That goes along with missing sixth man Xavier Adams for the season (ACL tear); Brown missed 26 practices to start the season with a hamstring injury; former starting point guard Jordan Hunter missed two weeks with an ankle sprain; and now Williams is looking at probably about three weeks out with the foot injury.

The injuries have forced the Lobos, who have long used an inside-out offensive attack with a strong history of potent post scorers over the past decade, to shift to a four-guard lineup that has upped the turnovers and limited the offensive efficiency.

“You’re on the right page, but I’m not going to make excuses,” coach Craig Neal said when asked how much the new philosophy shift played into Saturday’s loss to the Spartans. “We’ve got enough guys to play. We’ve got enough talent to win so there’s no excuses from me.”

The guard-oriented, spread out offense worked for 80 points in a road win at UNLV, a game in which freshman guard Damien Jefferson had a career high 13 points and senior center Obij Aget had 15 points and 11 rebounds. But that pair combined for more turnovers (six) than points (four) three days later against San Jose State, highlighting the growing pains and inconsistency of changing their offensive approach so late in the season.

Junior wing Sam Logwood, who scored 19 in the San Jose State loss, said it’s a learning curve that the team will have to adjust to.

“We’re just trying to figure out our new roles, trying to adjust to our new four-guard lineup — figuring out ways to score in that,” Logwood said. “With that will come turnovers. It’s something we’ve got to get better at.”

This week’s game: at Air Force, 7 p.m. MT Wednesday (ROOT)

— Geoff Grammer, Albuquerque Journal

UNLV

This has been a season of low moments for UNLV, and though Saturday’s 69-49 loss to Colorado State wasn’t the lowest, it’s in the conversation.

No shame in losing to Colorado State, even one as short-handed as the Rams, but to get blown out at home was inexcusable. The Rebels were outscored by 13 points in the second half and made just 28.1 percent of their shots over those final 20 minutes while allowing Colorado State to shoot 53.8 percent.

UNLV coach Marvin Menzies called the performance a “collective catastrophe” on his postgame radio show.

“In the second half, the dam broke,” Menzies said later in his postgame news conference. “Sometimes when you don’t make shots at your end, you don’t defend with the same intensity. That’s a maturity thing. That’s an experience thing. I expect more from these guys to fight for a full 40 minutes, and we played hard for 20 defensively.”

After three consecutive losses by a total of eight points, at least the Rebels could walk away knowing they had every chance to win those games. Not this time.

UNLV next plays at Nevada on Wednesday, always an emotional trip, and even more so this season with former Rebels coach Dave Rice now a Wolf Pack assistant — at least for the three Rebels who played for Rice.

But the Rebels take no momentum into that game, and after losing four games in a row, their mental state can’t be in a good place.

“Losing is just not good, and you’ve got to see how your guys respond to it,” Menzies said. “We lost three in a row, but they kept fighting every game. This was a different kind of loss, so now you’re going to be tested. What you’re made of now will come through a little bit. So we’ll see.”

This week’s games: at Nevada, 9 p.m. MT Wednesday (CBS Sports Network); vs. San Jose State, 4 p.m. MT Saturday (MW Network — online).

— Mark Anderson, Las Vegas Review-Journal

UTAH STATE

Heading into last week, the Aggies faced the two teams atop the league standings.

They were greedy and wanted to pull off two upsets. However, Utah State had to settle for a split, knocking off Nevada at home by 17 points and falling at Boise State by two.

In the win against the Wolf Pack, Tim Duryea praised his team for his best defensive effort since he took over as coach a year-and-a-half ago. Against the Broncos, it was a different story as easy layups were given up and second-chance points. Utah State also dealt with its top two scorers being in foul trouble early.

“Obviously, a frustrating loss,” said guard Sam Merrill, who led the team with 14 points. “They are a pretty solid defensive team, and obviously they forced Koby (McEwen) and Jalen (Moore) into tough nights with foul trouble. That’s something we need to learn to play through, because that’s going to happen every once in a while. Tonight we were close, but that’s not enough, and we’ve got to figure out how to play better.”

With McEwen and Moore sitting most of the first half at Boise, the bench, along with Merrill, actually rallied the Aggies to a tie at halftime after trailing by 12. Utah State led for part of the second half, but couldn’t close the deal when McEwen fouled out with almost six minutes left to play.

“It felt like he (McEwen) was climbing uphill all night because of the foul trouble,” Duryea said. “We need to have him out there more than 20 minutes.”

Moore, who leads the team in scoring (16.1) and rebounding (5.6), was held to a season-low four points ending a streak of 34 straight games of reaching double figures in scoring. McEwen had 11 points, a bit below his 15.3 points per game average.

The Aggies are still looking for their first road win and get another shot at breaking through at Colorado State. The Rams jumped on Utah State early in the first meeting and led from start to finish in a 64-56 victory.

This week’s games: at Colorado State, 7 p.m. MT Tuesday (ROOT); vs. Wyoming, 7 p.m. MT Saturday (MW Network — online).

— Shawn Harrison, The Herald Journal, Logan, Utah

WYOMING

The Cowboys (15-9, 5-6) got back to how first-year coach Allen Edwards thinks his team can play — and has played at times this season — in their 83-74 victory at Air Force last Saturday.

Wyoming shot 50 percent from the field (29 of 58) and made 13 of 27 3-pointers. It let a 22-point lead shrink to six with 9:38 to play, but made key plays down the stretch to win its second MW road game of the season.

“I felt that was our brand of basketball, unlike what we’ve done probably in the last four or five games,” Edwards said.

“If you tag on the ability to shoot the way we shot, and the ability to defend, then we can be pretty good team. But we have to be consistent with it. It can’t be a one game or one half deal.”

The Cowboys haven’t done that against five of the six teams ahead of them in the league standings. They are 0-5 against those squads, with two of those losses (Nevada and Boise State) coming at home by double-digits. Wyoming has yet to play Colorado State (15-9, 7-4).

Wyoming gets another shot Wednesday when it hosts Fresno State (14-9, 6-5), a team it lost to 85-70 on the road back on Jan. 4.

Junior guard Justin James averaged 23 points over two games last week, including 26 points (the most he’s scored in a MW game this season) and a career-high seven assists at Air Force. Over the last three games, junior forward Alan Herndon has averaged 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.3 blocked shots per game. His 52 blocked shots are third in the MW and moved him into the top 10 for a single season in school history.

This week’s games: vs. Fresno State, 7 p.m. MT Wednesday (MW Network —online); at Utah State, 7 p.m. MT Saturday (MW Network — online).

— Robert Gagliardi, Laramie Boomerang/WyoSports