Teen robbed at Santa Fe bus stop

SANTA FE — A 15-year-old Santa Fe boy was robbed of his cellphone and punched in the face by an attacker while at a bus stop Sunday evening, according to the Santa Fe Police Department.

According to an incident report, the boy told officers that he was at the bus stop in front of the Dollar General on Airport Road when a “large Hispanic male” in his 20s or 30s with a red hat, black hoodie, black shorts and a backpack came up to him on a BMX-type bicycle.

The teen said the man pulled out a knife and demanded his cell phone. The boy tried to run away, but the suspect grabbed him by the hoodie and pulled him back. The boy gave the man his cell phone, and the man punched him in the face and rode west on Airport.

The boy was evaluated by medics and released to his mother.