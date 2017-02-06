Woman cut several times in Santa Fe incident

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A woman is recovering at Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center after her husband cut her several times with a knife during an argument Sunday night, according to Santa Fe police.

Eliseo Alvidrez, 32, is in the Santa Fe County jail on a $50,000 cash bond for aggravated battery and false imprisonment charges.

According to a criminal complaint, Alvidrez attacked his 29-year-old wife at their Airport Road trailer with a 12-inch knife and caused severe lacerations to her chest, cheek, ear and left hand.

The woman said Alvidrez held the knife in his right hand and held onto her with his left hand. The victim said that Alvidrez grabbed the knife because she told him she was going to leave him because of his alcohol use. Police searched the trailer and noticed blood throughout the home.

Alvidrez was arrested after he was spotted at the at the Allsup’s on Airport Road.