Suit cites parking deck flaws at Roundhouse

SANTA FE — The New Mexico Legislative Council is suing the contractor that built the state Capitol’s parking deck alleging negligence and breach of contract, asserting that several studies found areas in and around the deck were sinking due to moisture in the ground below the structure.

A civil complaint filed in Santa Fe District Court Thursday says Albuquerque-based construction company Gerald A. Martin Ltd., failed to follow the recommendations of two geotechnical engineering studies, one of which took place before construction began in 2008, to prevent moisture from collecting in the ground at the site.

The Legislative Council, the Legislature’s main staff group, is asking the court to require the Martin firm to cover an estimated $900,000 in repairs, costs to investigate the geotechnical conditions under the structure and court and attorney fees.

No one from Gerald Martin could be reached by phone late Monday.

According to the complaint, a project manager with the Property Control Division of the state General Services Department did an inspection in January 2013 and found that the office and the janitor closet walls in the parking structure were sinking and that the interior slab in certain areas had settled 1 to 1½inches.

The engineer concluded that “there will undoubtedly be additional settlement which could eventually cause more costly structural damage,” the complaint says.

A June 2014 inspection found floor slabs had dropped by about 2 inches. Six months earlier, the structural engineer recommended that Gerald A. Martin act swiftly to alleviate the concerns, but the Martin firm “undertook no action either to investigate or ameliorate the cause of the settlement,” the complaint says.

The Property Control Division wrote to the CEO of Gerald A. Martin in December 2014 and said the settlement issues with 580-space, $13 million structure were now deemed “critical” for the structure.

Gerald Martin has “refused and continues to refuse to acknowledge its responsibility to remedy the construction defects,” the suit states.