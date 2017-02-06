PED sets new deadline for Española superintendent

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — The state Public Education Department, after getting what it considers an insufficient response before, is again placing Española schools Superintendent Eric Martinez on a 30-day notice to meet the department’s demands for improving operations at the school district or face a suspension.

PED Secretary Hanna Skandera, in a letter dated Thursday to Martinez and Española school board president Pablo Lujan, said that, this time, if Martinez hasn’t corrected deficiencies PED first raised in November, “I will consult with the Public Education Commission at a public meeting to discuss the proposed suspension and will also solicit the PEC’s alternative recommendations, if any.”

Her letter says the district’s alleged failures are “sufficiently serious and numerous as to warrant a suspension of the Superintendent’s authority” to manage the Española school district. Martinez and Lujan, as in the past, did not respond to Journal phone calls and emails seeking comment.

On Nov. 17, deputy PED secretary Hipolito Aguilar first asked for a “corrective action plan” from Martinez within 30 days and warned that he could face discipline. On the same day, PED also took over the school district’s finances for what the department said were budget and procurement code irregularities dating back five years. But when Martinez responded by letter in December, he did not propose any corrective actions and instead contested the PED’s allegations point by point.

Skandera’s new letter lists five pages of different problem areas where she is requiring changes, including: school security; lack of action against two district employee supporters of former basketball coach Richard Martinez who Skandera says intimidated students who complained about the coach’s own bullying; allowing unlicensed people to conduct athletics classes; leaving too many teaching positions vacant; inadequate financial controls; poor communications with parents, the board and the public; and failure to follow open records laws, as detailed in a suit filed by the state Attorney General’s Office over the district’s failure to provide documents for an investigation. The nature of the AG’s investigation has not been publicly disclosed.