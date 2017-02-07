State high court upholds closed primary elections

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Associated Press

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Supreme Court on Monday dismissed an attempt to open major party primary elections to independent voters, but left the door open to legislative reforms on the issue.

Only people registered as Republicans or Democrats can vote in their party primaries in New Mexico.

In an opinion without dissent, the state Supreme Court found that the system has reasonably modest burdens that ensure the purity and efficiency of primaries.

Advertisement Continue reading

Justices disagreed with arguments by Albuquerque attorney and unaffiliated voter David Crum that he is entitled to vote during primary elections without registering with a major political party.

Critics of the state primary system say it disenfranchises independent and small-party voters, and leads to low turnout.

Supporters counter that the system ensures distinct ideological choices in general elections and helps voters make informed choices.

Amid a steady shift away from major party registration in New Mexico, lawmakers are considering electoral reforms to make it easier for independents to vote in primary elections and to run for state office.

The high court made clear that its opinion does not affect the potential reforms.

“Our holding in this case should in no way be interpreted as foreclosing the possibility that a different primary system adopted by the Legislature – an open primary, for example – could also be constitutional,” Justice Edward Chavez wrote in the opinion.

One bill under consideration would allow unaffiliated voters to participate in primary elections for a major party of their choice.

Another would make it easier for independent candidates to run for office by reducing the number of signatures required on registration petitions to the same level required of Republicans and Democrats.

New Mexico Supreme Court upholds closed primary elections