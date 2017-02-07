.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

WASHINGTON — The military services have delivered to Congress blueprints for increasing the defense budget by more than $30 billion to pay for new jet fighters, armored vehicles, improved training and more.

The informal plans represent the first attempt by the Trump Pentagon to halt an erosion of the military’s combat readiness.

Senior military leaders are scheduled to testify before the House Armed Services Committee Tuesday on the state of the military and will likely address spending shortfalls.

The gaps outlined in the documents may provide Trump and congressional Republicans with more incentive to get rid of the strict limits on military spending mandated by a budget control law.

Parts of the plans may be included in the formal supplemental budget for 2017 the Trump administration will soon deliver to Capitol Hill.