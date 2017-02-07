Sheriff’s Office: Marijuana operation found after house fire

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

PHOENIX — Authorities say investigators found marijuana and a grow operation after firefighters put out a fire in a home in a desert area north of Phoenix.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says a neighbor reported the fire early Monday morning and that responding firefighters put out the fire, which started in the garage and spread into the home.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Joaquin Enriquez said investigators saw a large amount of marijuana in plain sight inside the home and that a search conducted after investigators obtained a search warrant turned up a grow operation in another building on the property.

The home’s sole occupant said he was house siting while the owner was out of state.