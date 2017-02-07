.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police on Monday captured a man suspected in a home invasion last month that left his alleged accomplice dead.

Albuquerque police announced the arrest in a news release posted on the City of Albuquerque’s website Tuesday.

Ramon Varela, 41, and Raymond Sanchez, 20, decided to break in to Sanchez’s former employer’s house near Sage and 98th SW the night of Jan. 21, according to the criminal complaint filed against Varela.

The homeowner heard people breaking into his house and fired at them to scare them off, according to the complaint. When police arrived, they found Sanchez dead in the front yard with a gun in his pocket.

Varela fled, but police caught up with him Monday at a local hotel and arrested him. The news release didn’t say what hotel officers found Varela at.

Varela had also been shot the night of the incident, but the release doesn’t say where on his body he was shot or how serious the injury was.

He was charged with aggravated burglary and conspiracy and booked into the county jail. The homeowner is not facing any charges.