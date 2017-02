.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

CIMARRON, N.M. — New Mexico State Police say they’re investigating a fatal shooting in Cimarron.

The State Police Investigations Bureau was contacted by Cimarron police on Sunday night after a man was found with a gunshot wound and later died.

Police say the man has been identified as 27-year-old Joshua Ortega.

No other information was immediately released Tuesday.