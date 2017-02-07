.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

AUSTIN, Texas — Texas Republicans began their push Tuesday to ban so-called “sanctuary cities” in the state, taking up a hotly contested bill seeking to impose stricter immigration limits by withholding grant money from local jurisdictions that don’t hand over immigrants already in custody awaiting possible deportation.

The Senate was poised for hours of debate and preliminary approval over fierce objections from Democrats, who are powerless to stop the proposal from passing a chamber dominated by a large GOP majority. A Senate vote this week would send the bill in near-record time to the Republican-controlled House, where it also appears likely to pass.

Gov. Greg Abbott has declared the issue an “emergency” for Texas — allowing the bill to speed past legislative timing rules — and has pledged to sign a sanctuary cities ban into law once it reaches his desk.

The term “sanctuary cities” has no legal definition, but Republicans want local police to enforce federal immigration law as part of a larger effort to crackdown on criminal suspects who are in the United States illegally. The issue has become contentious in states across the country, especially with President Donald Trump promising to withhold federal funds from sanctuary cities, wall off the entire U.S.-Mexico border and impose strict federal immigration policies.

As proposed, Texas’ bill applies to local police forces and law enforcement at college campuses, and seeks to strip authorities of state-controlled grant funding if they don’t cooperate with federal immigration agents. Abbott even has also called for a mechanism to remove locally elected officials if they dare not comply.

Supporters say local law enforcement agencies shouldn’t be allowed to ignore some laws while enforcing others. Bill sponsor Sen. Charles Perry, a Republican from Lubbock in West Texas, blamed some of the opposition to the bill on “fear mongering.” He also read a list of Texans who were killed by immigrants in the country illegally.

“This bill is about the rule of law. This is not a deportation bill,” Perry said. “My bill doesn’t affect those (immigrants) who are here, working and feeding their families as long as they don’t break the law.”

But opponents say it opens the door to discrimination and intimidation.

Although some law enforcement groups support the proposal, many individual sheriffs and police chiefs in heavily-Democratic areas have long opposed enforcing federal immigration law, warning it will make their jobs harder if immigrant communities, including crime victims and witnesses, become afraid of police. Perry countered during Tuesday’s debate that his bill bars police from asking victims and witnesses about their immigration status.

“Police across our state say this will make our state more unsafe,” said Sen. John Whitmire, a Houston Democrat. “Asking ‘where you from’ is synonymous with (racial) profiling on the streets of Texas.”

Although most local jails do cooperate, the debate has found a lightning rod in Travis County Sheriff Sally Hernandez, a Democrat in Austin, the state’s most liberal city and home to University of Texas. Hernandez, who was elected last November, campaigned on the issue sand has said her jails will only honor immigration holds on murder, aggravated sexual assault and human trafficking cases, a policy Abbott has called a threat to public safety.

Her position contrasts that of her predecessor, who had allowed federal officials to use the jail to locate and detain immigrants suspected of being in the country illegally for possible deportation. Abbott has ordered the state to withhold nearly $1.5 million from Travis County. That funding supported projects such as family violence education and a special court for veterans. The governor has warned more money could be cut.

Meanwhile, fights elsewhere in Texas could be brewing. Also Tuesday, Dallas County commissioners approved a non-binding “welcoming communities” resolution calling immigrants in the country illegal are “integral members to our community” while directing local police to “end nonessential collaborations” with federal immigration authorities.