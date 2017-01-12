NM court funding battle intensifies at Roundhouse

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE — A bill providing more than $670,000 in emergency funding to the New Mexico court system hit a speed bump in the Senate today.

With the looming prospect of jury trials being halted statewide due to a lack of funds, the House on Monday had moved quickly to pass — via a unanimous vote — the pared-back bill, which is supported by Gov. Susana Martinez’s administration.

But the Senate hit the brakes on the bill today, assigning it two separate committees.

That sets the stage for an emergency meeting tomorrow of the state Board of Finance, a seven-member board controlled by the governor that had put off a decision on the courts’ funding request in December.

Martinez, the state’s two-term Republican governor, has already vetoed two court funding proposals approved by lawmakers during this year’s 60-day session. In doing so, she has criticized the Democratic-controlled Legislature for not examining ways to reduce court spending.

Top Democrats have pushed back, saying any shutdown of state courts would fall at the governor’s feet.

Without additional money being provided in the next several weeks, Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles Daniels has warned jury trials will be suspended starting March 1. In addition, there are planned employee furloughs — and related closures — at the state Supreme Court.

The House-approved legislation, House Bill 261, would provide an immediate infusion of $593,000 for the court system’s jury fund and $83,000 to the Supreme Court.

That would allow the judicial branch to keep paying for jury trials until mid-April, court officials have said. Additional funding would then have be provided in the annual state budget bill to keep jury trials going through the rest of the fiscal year, which ends June 30.

The Administrative Office of the Courts has already moved to reduce juror pay — jurors currently get paid $6.25 per hour — and mileage reimbursement to save costs. In all, the judicial branch’s budget currently makes up less than 3 percent of total state spending.