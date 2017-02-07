Willie Nelson show cancelled at Route 66 Casino Hotel

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Country star Willie Nelson has postponed his upcoming show at Route 66 Casino Hotel due to illness.

Nelson was scheduled to perform Saturday, Feb. 11 in Legends Theater.

“We’re making our best efforts to reschedule the engagement,” according to a statement made by Nelson’s management in a Route 66 news release.

A future performance date has not been scheduled at this time, according to the news release.

Guests who purchased tickets will be provided a full refund, the release states. Tickets purchased online or with a credit card will automatically be refunded. For all other transactions and inquiries, visit the Route 66 Players Club Box Office between 9 a.m. and 11 p.m. daily or call 352-7925.

“Route 66 Casino Hotel wishes Mr. Nelson a speedy recovery and would like to thank our loyal guests for their patience,” the news release reads.