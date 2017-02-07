Sports Speak Up! Neal, Branch, Davie

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

JAY SAYS HE saw Coach Neal with players/recruits at Hooters. Someone mentioned this to Neal as on his radio show (Monday) and he said he never took players/recruits to Hooters. And poor ol Mo, with his lame logic. Alan Branch was playing in the Super Bowl (because) he was a good DI prospect who did well at Michigan and got drafted by the pros. (One) person playing in the game does not mean NM is loaded with D-1 prospects, which it isn’t.

— Fran

SO, FANS ARE upset at Coach Neal for “not having the team ready.”… What do you expect? UNM hires a coach with NO head coaching experience and expects him to take the team to the next level. … If you want the team to make it to the next level, stop whining, pony up more booster dollars (which I have) and pay the $2 to 3 million to get a proven, top notch, head coach in here and get the best players available. Otherwise you will have teams like UNM has had the past few years.

— YPT, Rio Rancho

TO MO not an attorney, are you trying the old Jedi mind trick? On one hand you say the Lobos don’t recruit deserving NM kids, but on the other hand you say it’s good that the deserving NM kids do not choose to play for the Lobos. I shouldn’t be but I am stunned at that thought process!

— Steve in Lobo land

JOHN M: If you haven’t noticed that’s All I do is give Coach Davie and the Lobo Football program their props. Please don’t toss me in with Mo, Chet, NM Native and Walter. There’s one more starting spot on that “Dream Team” and it sure isn’t me!

— JRM-Corrales

AT LEAST the Atlanta Falcons can be consoled by the fact that they won the popular vote.

— Uptown Ed