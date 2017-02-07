Sports Speak Up! Neal, Branch, Davie

— Fran
SO, FANS ARE upset at Coach Neal for “not having the team ready.”… What do you expect? UNM hires a coach with NO head coaching experience and expects him to take the team to the next level. … If you want the team to make it to the next level, stop whining, pony up more booster dollars (which I have) and pay the $2 to 3 million to get a proven, top notch, head coach in here and get the best players available. Otherwise you will have teams like UNM has had the past few years.
— YPT, Rio Rancho
TO MO not an attorney, are you trying the old Jedi mind trick? On one hand you say the Lobos don’t recruit deserving NM kids, but on the other hand you say it’s good that the deserving NM kids do not choose to play for the Lobos. I shouldn’t be but I am stunned at that thought process!
— Steve in Lobo land
JOHN M: If you haven’t noticed that’s All I do is give Coach Davie and the Lobo Football program their props. Please don’t toss me in with Mo, Chet, NM Native and Walter. There’s one more starting spot on that “Dream Team” and it sure isn’t me!
— JRM-Corrales
AT LEAST the Atlanta Falcons can be consoled by the fact that they won the popular vote.
— Uptown Ed
