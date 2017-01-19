Santa Fe school bonds approved by wide margin

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Voters in Santa Fe on Tuesday approved a $100 million general obligation bond for Santa Fe Public Schools to pay for facility improvements and construction of a new middle school, affirmed two school board members, and picked a new member to the Governing Board at Santa Fe Community College.

With 5,611 voters supporting the question, the G.O. bond was approved by 68 percent of those casting votes, according to unofficial results from the Santa Fe County Clerk’s Office. The 8,274 total votes cast represented nearly 10 percent of the 83,598 eligible voters in the election. That’s higher than 2015, when 5 percent of voters turned out for the school board election, and 2013, when 7 percent of eligible voters cast votes.

Approval of the G.O. bond means homeowners will see an increase in property taxes. Property owners will see a $6.67 per month increase, or $80 per year, based on a $300,000 market value.

About two-thirds of the $100 million is earmarked for school-specific projects. The largest chunk, about $27.8 million, will be spent on a new middle school. The school board decided last year to consolidate Capshaw and De Vargas middle schools, due to declining enrollments, and open a new school on the De Vargas campus on Llano Street.

More than $10 million will go toward the Early College Opportunity (ECO) – a vocational program offering classes in automobile technology, construction, welding and others – located on the south campus of Santa Fe High School.

About $25 million will be spent on districtwide projects that include parking, drainage, air conditioning and heating, plumbing, LED lighting, and athletic fields.

Superintendent Veronica Garcia had expressed concern about the outcome of the election after an anonymous flier arrived in mailboxes over the weekend urging voters not to approve the bond sale. She said the mailer contained false claims that could mislead voters.

Advertisement Continue reading

“Our community prizes transparency, and I think they were not happy to see those unattributed mailers,” she said. “I think we saw the response.”

Two uncontested races for seats on the school board were also on the ballot. District 5 incumbent Lorraine Price will return for another four-year term, and Kate Noble will be taking over the District 3 seat being vacated by Susan Duncan.

Challenger George Gamble unseated incumbent Pablo Sedillo Sr. for a position on the SFCC Governing Board, 3,940 votes to 3,108. Gamble will serve a six-year term.