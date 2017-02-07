RR voters reelect two members to board of education; newcomer elected in District 1

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

In the Rio Rancho Public Schools Board of Education election on Tuesday, incumbents for Districts 3 and 5 walked away with wins, earning re-election alongside newcomer District 1 candidate Wynne Coleman.

Unofficial results from the Sandoval County Bureau of Elections office showed Coleman with 265 votes, ahead of Natalie Nicotine with 236 votes and Margretta Franklin with 70 votes.

District 3 incumbent Martha Janssen ousted her opponent with 93 votes to William Dunn’s 89 votes.

District 5 incumbent Catherine Cullen ran unopposed and ended the night with 100 votes.