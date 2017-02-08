.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

1. TRUMP TRAVEL BAN COURT DECISION EXPECTED THIS WEEK

It is unclear which way the three judges of the San Francisco-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals will rule, though legal experts say the states appear to have the edge.

2. WHO WAS REBUKED AND SILENCED IN THE SENATE

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is forbidden from speaking again on Sen. Sessions’ nomination as attorney general after running afoul of the chamber’s arcane rules by reading a three-decade-old letter from Dr. Martin Luther King’s widow.

3. CALL FOR ACTION AGAINST CORRUPTION IN VENEZUELA

In a letter partly prompted by an AP investigation, a group of U.S. lawmakers urges Trump to step up pressure on Venezuela’s government for corruption and human rights abuses.

4. ARMY NOD FOR DAKOTA ACCESS PROJECT LOOMS

The Standing Rock Sioux, who fear a leak from the pipeline would pollute tribal water supplies, are vowing to fight the development in court.

5. “THE PLACE STARTED SHAKING, KIND OF TWISTING”

Storm injures about 40 people and causes heavy damage in southeastern Louisiana.

6. “SHE GAVE ME A DEATH SENTENCE”

Dozens of patients from a now-closed clinic in Ohio say its director lied and tricked them into thinking they had Alzheimer’s disease when they really didn’t.

7. AN ELECTION THREATENED BY VIOLENCE, CORRUPTION

Somalia’s historic presidential election comes after years of warlord-led conflict and al-Shabab attacks, along with famine, that have left this country of about 12 million people largely shattered.

8. WHAT’S DETRACTING FROM SOUTH KOREA’S WINTER GAMES

One year before the Olympics, the country is in political disarray, and winter sports are the last thing on many people’s minds.

9. WHO CAN’T RUN FOR PRESIDENT OF RUSSIA

Opposition leader Alexei Navalny is found guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case and now cannot compete for presidency next year.

10. WHY MEDIA “FACT-CHECKING” IS SPREADING

These days of alternative facts, phantom terror attacks and fake news are changing how news organizations see their role as truth-seekers.