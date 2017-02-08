MMA: Holm on Live With Kelly

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Albuquerque’s Holly Holm is scheduled to appear on Live With Kelly this (Wednesday) morning. Holm is in New York for her fight against The Netherlands’ Germaine de Randamie Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

Live With Kelly is scheduled to begin at 9 MT on ABC-TV, channel 7.

It will be Holm’s second appearance on the program. She appeared with Kelly Ripa and her then co-host, Michael Strahan, after her victory over previously unbeaten Ronda Rousey in November 2015.