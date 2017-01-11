Notebook: NM Senate talks wine, dancing

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE, N.M. — New Mexico senators this week spent some time talking fine wines, Boone’s Farm and something called “corkage” — or allowing customers to bring their own wine to a restaurant.

The measured passed on an 38-0 vote after a rather bubbly debate — in which a few senators shared stories about the low-class wines of their youth.

“It made you a great dancer,” Senate Minority Leader Stuart Ingle, R-Portales, recalled about a particular drink he once enjoyed.

Senate Bill 58 now heads to the House.

Advertisement Continue reading

The sponsors are Sens. Ron Griggs, R-Alamogordo, and Bill O’Neill, D-Albuquerque. All kidding aside, they said it’s people really into fancy wine who would probably take advantage of the law, and there are restrictions.

It cannot, for example, be wine that’s already offered on the menu, and restaurants wouldn’t be required to allow customers to bring wine. The restaurant could also charge a fee for opening, or uncorking, the bottle brought by a customer, among other restrictions.

Young brains

Student athletes would get some extra training on how to spot the symptoms of brain injuries under a bill that passed the Senate on a 31-7 vote Wednesday. It now heads to the House.

Sen. William Soules, D-Las Cruces, said the measure, Senate Bill 38, would help students identify when they’ve suffered a concussion, especially if symptoms show up when a coach or adult isn’t watching.

Opponents said the bill would just add a layer of bureaucracy to participation in youth sports.

Emotional gun debate

Albuquerque business leader Robin Brulé spent the one-year anniversary of her mother’s death at the Roundhouse.

Advertisement Continue reading

She joined dozens of other advocates on Wednesday to lobby state lawmakers in favor of enacting new firearms legislation — including a proposal to require background checks when someone sells or lends a gun during a private transaction, away from a licensed dealer.

Two proposals on the topic, Senate Bill 48 and House Bill 50, are working their way through the Legislature this session.

“This is not a partisan issue,” Brulé, who’s married to a Republican county commissioner, said .

Joining Brulé for a news conference Wednesday were a teacher who spoke about her young students’ fear of a mass shooting, a former police detective who investigated shootings of APD officers and others.

New Mexico’s sheriffs, in turn, have been fighting the legislation as it works its way through committees. They say it wouldn’t actually keep guns out of the hands of criminals and would penalize law-abiding gun owners who want to lend or give a firearm to a neighbor.