Some Democrats push for an economic message that goes beyond trashing Trump

BALTIMORE — More powerless than they’ve been in a decade, House Democrats gather here this week still searching for an appealing economic agenda.

But the first three weeks of Donald Trump’s presidency have shaken them and created a greater sense of urgency than they expected, leading many to set aside what now seem like petty post-election arguments about how to divvy up the tiny spoils of defeat.

Gone are the squabbles over how to add junior-level posts in Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi’s leadership team. Trump’s executive orders and the Republican-controlled Congress’s efforts to dismantle the legacy of Barack Obama’s administration quickly took care of that.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., barely into his third year in office, summed up the levels of grief House Democrats went through after their party lost every level of power: “Deep sadness, depression, then anger.” Now, however, fear of Trump is forcing them to think bigger.

“Donald Trump is a great unifier,” he said.

He is also a great trap – a magnet for attacks that some rank-and-file Democrats worry are appealing to liberal coastal elites but not in the dozens of inland congressional districts that Democrats need to win if they’re ever going to take back the House majority.

Boyle was part of the loose collection of antagonists after the elections who pleaded with their party’s leadership team to come up with economic issues to appeal to the working class. That uprising culminated with a third of the caucus voting for a back-bench Democrat, Rep. Tim Ryan of Ohio, over Pelosi in leadership elections.

On Tuesday, Pelosi, D-Calif., held her first meeting with the newly formed Blue Collar Caucus, which Boyle, Ryan and others recently founded. Its goal is finding an economic message that can appeal to the more than 40 percent of voters in union households who voted for Trump over Democrat Hillary Clinton – the largest percentage in a presidential race since 1988.

Donald Trump got Reagan-like support from union households

“I think there have been steps in the right direction, moving toward an economic message,” Ryan said in an interview Tuesday before heading to a Democratic policy retreat that runs through Friday here in Charm City.

The retreat is slated to hold several forums focused on economics, including one entitled “Taking a Stand for Working Americans” and moderated by Reps. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich., and Mark Pocan, D-Wis. They’re members of the new caucus who, like Ryan and Boyle, hail from states that voted twice for Obama only to see Trump win by running up margins within the white working class.

Some of these Democrats are pushing for legislation that would create a national broadband network, to be built immediately. “Smart grid, now, hire people now,” Ryan said. “On-the-job training, none of this ‘we’ll train you for a job that may or may not exist.'”

Less clear is whether these Democrats can harness the power and energy of the party’s liberal base. At this week’s retreat, for instance, there are as many or more sessions on the schedule that deal with social issues. And the two main speakers – NBA Hall of Famer Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and entertainment personality Chelsea Handler – are certainly not there to teach Democrats how to connect with lunch-pail voters.

But they do appeal to liberal activists – the participants of the women’s marches the weekend of Trump’s inauguration; the protesters who organized following his executive order banning refugees from around the world and foreign nationals from seven Muslim-majority nations; the congressional Democrats and more than 1,000 activists who took the steps of the Supreme Court and called on Trump to revoke the order.

Members of the Blue Collar Caucus say the party must tap into this energy but redirect it and expand on it with policy ideas that have broader appeal.

“I think there’s still groups of people in the country who want us to get a bullhorn and go to the Supreme Court on inner city economic issues, on how we bring investment to our core cities or areas like mine, you know, rural areas,” said Ryan, whose district is anchored in Youngstown, a former manufacturing hub.

This week’s retreat finds the caucus at its lowest point in 12 years, just after George W. Bush won re-election and Democrats failed to win the majority in the House or Senate. Even the last six retreats, while they were in the minority, they at least had the honor of hosting the president and vice president, Obama and Joe Biden. Not this time.

With 194 members at the start of the 115th Congress, Democrats are in their third smallest caucus since the late 1940s. The second smallest caucus came in 2011, and the smallest in that nearly 70-year period was last year – a long stretch of political futility.

Immediately after the November elections, the caucus was bitterly divided, and Pelosi responded by creating new seats at the leadership table and on committees. The resulting competition for those internal plums didn’t go exactly as many believe she wanted, a sign that members were looking for more independent voices in leadership meetings.

Pelosi had originally called Trump “the gift that keeps on giving” last year, believing he would lead to large gains for House Democrats and Clinton. Together, those two campaigns focused almost exclusively on Trump’s temperament and fitness for office in the final weeks before the election, and the results were brutal.

Now, with his early actions, Trump is becoming a tempting target and even people like Ryan are beginning to see 2018 as an opportunity for big gains if the president remains unpopular. But they also know that, without a new, positive economic agenda, Democrats will not win back districts beyond their urban strongholds.

“We need to be screaming from a bullhorn for all of these groups,” Ryan said.