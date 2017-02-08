Man who allegedly stabbed victim on Albuquerque bus arrested

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Police in Albuquerque say they’ve arrested a suspect who allegedly stabbed a man on a city bus last month.

They announced Wednesday that 62-year-old Gregory Wayne Dozier was taken into custody.

He allegedly stabbed another man 25 times on Jan. 21 after the two fought on the bus.

Authorities say the victim remains hospitalized in critical condition.

His name hasn’t been released.

Police say someone spotted Dozier at a local shelter, recognized him from a billboard wanted poster and called authorities.

It isn’t immediately known if Dozier has a lawyer yet.