UNM: Trips to Tucanos were on official football recruiting visits

The University of New Mexico on Wednesday said that recruits being hosted at Tucanos Brazilian Grill were on compliance-approved official visits during permissible contact periods — Dec. 8, Jan. 13, Jan. 20 and Jan. 28.

UNM released the information in response to a Journal Sports Speak Up! writer who said he recently had seen Davie with a group at Tucanos and UNM basketball coach Craig Neal with players and recruits at Hooters. Neal repudiated the writer’s assertion in a story published in Wednesday’s Journal.