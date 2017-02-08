APD: Officers investigate after shots were fired on East Central

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DEVELOPING STORY — This story will be updated as new information becomes available.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — Officers are investigating after shots were fired near the CVS pharmacy on Central and Louisiana Wednesday night, according to a spokesman for the Albuquerque Police Department.

Officer Daren DeAguero said one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

“Their condition is unknown at this time,” he said.

Investigators can be seen searching the ground of the CVS parking lot and several streets surrounding the store have been blocked off.

Police had also taped off a scene a couple blocks away at Domingo between Charleston and Grove NE. A pile of clothes could be seen on the sidewalk and neighbors said they heard an ambulance leave.