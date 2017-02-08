Charter school audit described as ‘disaster’

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

La Promesa Early Learning Center’s bookkeeping is so sloppy the Office of the State Auditor could not get an accurate view of its finances, according to a new audit released Wednesday.

On Friday, the Public Education Commission – an elected body that oversees state charter schools – will again consider whether to hold a hearing to pull La Promesa’s charter. The Public Education Department asked commissioners to start working to close the embattled school in January, but the issue was tabled pending the fiscal year 2016 audit results.

Paul Aguilar, PED’s deputy secretary for finance and operations, said the FY16 audit only reinforces his concerns about La Promesa, a dual-language K-8 charter school with an enrollment of about 400 students.

“It’s a disaster,” Aguilar said. “It is actually breathtaking.”

The newest findings show that La Promesa staff often failed to meet basic standards of bookkeeping – purchase orders were not signed, requisitions had missing or incorrect dates and a vendor was paid late. Auditor’s Office staff picked 12 employee payroll files to review and found five without required documents and two missing entirely.

As a result, La Promesa’s audit is classified as a “disclaimer,” meaning “the auditor cannot express an opinion” because so many financial statements are missing.

“That is absolutely unacceptable under any circumstances,” Aguilar said. “When they can’t even account for doing good or bad things, it is a disservice to the students. They are doing a disservice to the public as well. That’s the reason we have recommended their charter be revoked.”

According to the audit, La Promesa spends about $6.4 million to cover expenses.

La Promesa is already operating with limited freedom.

PED took over the school’s finances in August, after founder Analee Maestas was accused of doctoring a receipt to receive improper reimbursement for cleaning at her home. Maestas, a member of the Albuquerque Public Schools board, allegedly wrote over the $342.40 invoice to make it appear the work took place at the school on 5201 Central NW.

She has since resigned from La Promesa, where she earned $82,716 a year as executive director. PED is still investigating and may decide to pull Maestas’ education licenses.

Chris Jones, La Promesa’s current executive director, told the Journal he is working hard to fix the problems but needs more time.

“All I can say is that what we are seeing now is still the by-product of our previous administration,” he said. “We have done everything in our power to move forward.”

Jones believes La Promesa will be back on track by the summer, thanks to steps such as retaining an experienced business manager and electing a new Governance Council president.

The 11-year-old charter school is also trying to improve academically – it dropped from a C to an F from 2015 to 2016 and has low proficiency rates in reading and math.

While Jones acknowledged La Promesa has had problems, he expressed frustration with PED staff, saying communication is poor and interactions are often negative.

“It is discouraging,” Jones said. “Right now it is a giant game of ‘I gotcha.’ ”

In January, La Promesa staff and parents turned out to the PEC meeting to show support and fight for the charter. Jones said he wasn’t sure how many people would be able to come Friday, but the school community is strong.

Over 70 percent of the school’s students are English Language Learners and all qualify as economically disadvantaged.

“These are real lives – real lives will be impacted,” Jones said.