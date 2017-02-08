Santa Fe may seek ruling on immigrant policies

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

SANTA FE – Santa Fe city leaders are considering asking for a declaration in federal court that its immigrant-friendly policies are consistent with U.S. law and to consider options for possible litigation in the face of an executive order by President Donald Trump to cut off funding to so-called sanctuary cities.

During Wednesday’s City Council meeting, City Attorney Kelley Brennan asked the council for authorization to consult with outside attorneys on the city’s long-standing stance against assisting in enforcement of federal immigration laws.

In addition to getting a court ruling on the constitutionality of the city’s policies, Brennan said she wanted to “explore options and clarify legal considerations,” including the possibility of pursuing some kind of lawsuit.

The city of San Francisco on Tuesday filed a lawsuit against the president over his order to withhold funding from cities which do not cooperate with federal authorities on immigration matters, maintaining Trump’s order was unconstitutional. Brennan suggested Santa Fe could join San Francisco in its efforts or bring its own lawsuit. “Our claims might be somewhat different (than San Francisco’s),” she said.

She said the best place to start, however, would be to get a determination from the courts on whether Santa Fe’s policies are consistent with federal law. The city’s budget and federal grants that pass through the state could be affected by Trump’s order, she said, and litigation regarding the order could drag on for some time.

Advertisement Continue reading

“Rather than deal with that uncertainty for one or two years, we can seek a court ruling saying (the city) has been in compliance and question the validity of some of the items in the order,” she said. While no vote was taken, the majority of city councilors expressed their support for Brennan’s request. So did Mayor Javier Gonzales, who said the ACLU has already offered legal assistance to the city.

Gonzales said the city was looking for ways to “pre-empt” any federal action against the city. He noted that Jeff Sessions, who he said has a track record of hostility toward immigrants, was confirmed as U.S. Attorney General earlier on Wednesday. “I think it’s important to recognize how important an action this is,” he said of Trump’s executive order, which Gonzales described as be unprecedented.