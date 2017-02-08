Man killed in Denver train station robbery ID’d

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

DENVER — Authorities have identified a man who was shot to death during a robbery at a Denver train station.

The Denver Post reports (http://dpo.st/2lmEo3Q ) 32-year-old Tim Cruz died Tuesday at the Regional Transportation District station.

Police say the victim was at the station on Sheridan Boulevard at around 1 a.m. when two masked men with backpacks approached him and robbed him at gunpoint. One of them then shot and killed the man and they both escaped.

Police released a surveillance photo of the two suspects but say no arrests have been made.

Officers do not suspect the killing is connected to another shooting that left a transit guard dead at a Denver station eight days earlier. Thirty-seven-year-old Joshua Cummings has been charged with murder in connection with Scott Von Lanken’s death.

Information from: The Denver Post, http://www.denverpost.com