Belen boys should be a handful in state basketball tournament

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

Not long before Patrick Mondragon became the head boys basketball coach at Belen, the Eagles endured a two-win season. Those days seem so long ago now.

Barring some late struggles, the Eagles (18-6) are in line for a top-eight seed and first-round home game for the upcoming Class 5A state tournament.

“The first thing was, we had to learn how to behave the right way,” Mondragon said. His Eagles lead District 5-5A despite a road loss Tuesday at Los Lunas. “We had to learn how to create a culture of respect for the game.

“Then we had to teach them how to work hard and play together and how to believe. That last one was the hardest one. We had teams that worked hard, but missed some of that belief. This team has a lot of confidence, and they believe.”

Advertisement Continue reading

Belen — which was ranked No. 2 in the coaches’ poll behind Roswell before Tuesday’s setback — owns some solid wins this season, with Roswell, St. Pius and Los Lunas among them. The Eagles have just two games left: Tuesday against St. Pius and next Friday at Grants.

“I think we have a team this year that is good enough to win it all,” said Mondragon, whose younger brother Michael is Artesia’s head coach. “But we still have a lot of work to get prepared for that.”

Belen returned four starters off a team that won 17 games last season and lost in the first round of state. The Eagles, led by forward Nick Trujillo and shooting guards Garrett Gallegos and Gabriel Chavira, have their sights set on getting to the Pit next month. Belen has just two seniors — Chavira and Trujillo.

“We don’t have one kid who’s a stud that you have to shut down,” said Mondragon, who once was a football assistant coach under Cooper Henderson at Artesia. “We have a few, and that’s how we get it done each and every night.”

CLOSING IN: West Las Vegas’ D.J. Bustos needs just 14 more points to break New Mexico’s boys career scoring record.

The senior guard put up 23 points on Robertson in a victory Wednesday night. He should probably eclipse the record when the Dons play host to Taos on Saturday night.

The mark has belong to Alfred Romero Jr. of Wagon Mound since 1977. He totaled 2,591 points.

WELCOME BACK: It was great to see Al Coleman, the father of Valley boys basketball coach Joe Coleman, back in the Vikings’ gym last week. He suffered a major stroke Dec. 10 and was hospitalized for about seven weeks.

Advertisement Continue reading

He has not yet regained the ability to speak, and he has lost quite a bit of weight as a result of his hospitalization, but he was moving well and was in good spirits Friday night after Valley’s loss to Atrisco Heritage.

His face is always one of the most familiar in the building when Valley is playing.

“It’s probably a good thing he can’t talk,” Joe Coleman said Friday, tongue firmly in cheek after a Vikings loss. “He’d probably tell me how bad we played.”

WHAT COMES AROUND: Belen’s girls buried 16 shots from behind the arc in a victory against last Friday against Valencia. That tied the state record. The only other time it happened, according to the state records list? January 2016 — by Española Valley.

Against Belen.

“It’s the equivalent of being posterized,” Eagles coach Richard Armijo said with a laugh. “That’s not something you want publicity for.”

During the latter stages of the Valencia game, Armijo said he asked his coaches how many his team had made. The Eagles were well into double digits by then.

“I said, ‘We have a chance to get ourselves out of that record book,’ ” he said.

Advertisement Continue reading

He will settle for a tie.

“A little weird,” he said. “But we’ll take it.”

NEED YOUR HELP: Elida girls coach Jaden Isler last week had his backpack stolen from his car in Clovis. Sadly, it was filled with personal items that surely will be missed.

Among the items inside the backpack were championship rings, plus numerous letters written to Jaden by his late father J.D., who was killed a couple of years ago in a car accident.

Jaden Isler is offering $200 for the backpack’s return; he merely wants the letters from his dad. The last of those letters was written the night before J.D. Isler died.

Former Clovis High athlete Hank Baskett has added $1,000 to the reward total, and others have chipped in, as well, in the hopes that the thief, or thieves, will return the letters.

THIS AND THAT: West Mesa’s leading scorer, guard Esperanza Varoz, suffered a knee injury last week against Highland and is expected to miss the remainder of the regular season and District 4-6A tournament, coach Manny Otero said. Her loss, if extended through the playoffs, deals a serious blow to the Mustangs’ hopes for a deep postseason run. “We hope to have her back for state,” Otero said. Varoz was trying to box out a Highland player when she was hurt. … One of Tuesday night’s under-the-radar boys games had Class 2A’s No. 1 ranked team, Magdalena, improving to 22-0 with a 62-61 overtime road win against Class 1A’s No. 2, Quemado (21-2). … Madie Trainor of Sandia Prep was looking at colleges on Tuesday and didn’t play against Bernalillo, but Mari Yepa stepped in nicely and delivered a 33-point performance for the Sundevils in a 70-45 victory.