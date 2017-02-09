German town s

By Associated Press
Thursday, February 9th, 2017 at 7:21am

BERLIN (AP) — A town in Germany has stopped playing a popular children's song about a fox who steals a goose after a complaint from a vegan.

Limburg's town spokesman Johannes Laubach told the dpa news agency Thursday a local woman had asked the mayor to remove the tune from the town hall's mechanical carillon.

Laubach said the mayor had temporarily granted her request. The carillon – a series of bells – has a repertoire of 33 tunes, including 15 German children's songs, that are played several times a day.

The Frankfurter Neue Presse newspaper reports the woman was upset by being reminded of the song's words – “the hunter's going to get you with his gun,” rather than by the fox's theft of the goose.

'Fox, you stole the goose': https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0M6dvdjw-PQ

