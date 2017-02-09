Rio Rancho to keep red-light cameras at intersections

.......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... .......... ..........

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — Drivers in the Albuquerque suburb of Rio Rancho will still have to watch out at intersections, as the city has decided to keep its red-light cameras.

KOB-TV reports (http://bit.ly/2kSOc5f ) that on Wednesday the City Council voted on a four-year deal to keep working with camera company Redflex. Rio Rancho is the only New Mexico city still working with Redflex. Albuquerque, Las Cruces and Santa Fe all have in the past.

The new deal in Rio Rancho comes as some drivers in New Mexico are getting checks from Redflex in the mail. Settlement checks of up to $200 are currently going out to people who took part in a $2 million class-action lawsuit involving automated calls from creditors for unpaid fines.

Information from: KOB-TV, http://www.kob.com